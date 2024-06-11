Fatal shooting of Peoria man by Chillicothe police officer deemed 'justified'

The shooting death of a Peoria man by a Chillicothe police officer has been deemed "legally justified," according to a report released Tuesday by the Peoria County State's Attorney.

State's Attorney Jodi Hoos said that evidence provided to her by Illinois State Police showed that deadly force was necessary to protect the public while the officer was investigating Marvin V. Martin III, a 50-year-old man who was driving an alleged stolen vehicle on Feb. 13.

The report said that Martin fired without provocation at point blank range at the officer, who then fired several shots after being hit once.

Martin was pulled over around 10:23 p.m. in the 1800 block of North Finney Street in Chillicothe. According to the report, he was at the wheel of a 2018 Honda CR-V traveling northbound into the city before pulling into a driveway. The officer then turned on his emergency lights, parked behind him and approached the vehicle.

After informing Martin that the vehicle had been reported stolen, Martin fired several times with a handgun and hit the officer once. The officer then fired back several times, killing him.

Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood pronounced Martin dead at the scene at 11:16 p.m.

Hoos said that video evidence showed the officer not firing at Martin until he was hit by one of the bullets, with a bulletproof vest protecting him from serious injury. The officer suffered an injury to his hand and was hospitalized as a result.

The report also said that Martin's blood alcohol level that night was at .173, more than twice the legal limit. He was also the only person in the vehicle at the time of the shooting.

