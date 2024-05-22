Fatal shooting of man in Queens linked to murder in island nation of Jamaica

The fatal shooting of a man in Queens is linked to another murder in the island nation of Jamaica, police said Tuesday.

Kardell Lester, 25, was inside a building on Linden Blvd. near 200th St. in Jamaica, Queens, around 1:40 a.m. May 4 when gunfire erupted, cops said.

At the same time, a car made a left turn onto Linden Blvd. and rolled the window down, NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said at a Tuesday news briefing.

“[The] window comes down and shots fired,” he said.

“It’s like a one in a million shot,” Kenny continued. [Lester] is standing in a hallway, [the bullet] goes through the hallway and hits him in the head.”

Medics rushed the wounded man to Jamaica Hospital, where he died two days later.

The shooting stemmed from an ongoing dispute out of Kingston, Jamaica, between groups from two neighborhoods in the city — Denham Town and Tivoli Gardens, Kenny said.

“There’s been some violence back and forth between these groups,” said the chief. “It starts in Jamaica and when they come across each other in southern Queens, they seem to get into it.”

Lester’s death was retaliation for a 2023 murder, cops said.

He had no prior arrests in the city and had previous addresses in Queens and Mount Vernon, N.Y.

There were no arrests as cops continued to search for the gunman.