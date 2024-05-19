Fatal shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured in northwest Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person died, and two others were injured in a reported shooting in the northwest Las Vegas valley on Saturday, police said.

The shooting occurred just after 4 p.m. on Saturday near the intersection of Prairie Falcon Road and Tenaya Way in the northwest Las Vegas valley. There, first responders found three shooting victims. Police say two of them were taken to area hospitals. One was pronounced dead at the scene.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officials did not immediately give any information about a potential suspect in the shooting, nor if anyone was in custody in relation to the shooting. Commuters are asked to avoid the area as the police investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8newsnow.com for more information as it becomes available.

