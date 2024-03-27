Fatal shooting at Collinsville home, police investigating

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – Police are investigating a fatality in Collinsville Tuesday night.

Around 6 p.m., the Collinsville Police Department was sent to a reported shooting in the 500 block of St. Louis Rd.

Upon arrival, officers found a man on the front porch of a home and attempted life-saving measures until EMS arrived. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the police department, initial reports say that the man was attempting to enter the residence when he was shot by the homeowner, who is said to be cooperating fully.

The case has been turned over to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office for investigation.

This is a developing story. More will be posted as it comes into the FOX 2 newsroom.

