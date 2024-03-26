Fatal shooting at apartment complex under investigation

Mar. 26—A fatal shooting at a McAlester apartment complex is under investigation by several law enforcement agencies.

McAlester Police Lt. Det. Kirk Johnston said officers from the McAlester Police Department responded to a call at the Park Place Apartments around 6:19 a.m. Tuesday morning.

According to audio obtained through Broadcastify, officers were dispatched to the apartment complex after a caller reported hearing gunshots and saw a person laying at the bottom of a staircase.

Johnston said officers arrived on scene and found a gunshot victim.

The detective said the identity of the victim was currently being withheld pending family notification.

According to Johnston, the investigation is ongoing and is jointly being investigated by the McAlester Police Department, Choctaw Nation Lighthorse, and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

Randy Sachs, a spokesperson for the Choctaw Nation, said Lighthorse is a part of the investigation due to the victim being Native American.