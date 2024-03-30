Fatal shooting of 25-Year-Old woman in Tower Grove East

ST. LOUIS — A 25-year-old woman is dead after a shooting in Tower Grove East. The incident occurred just before 4 a.m. this morning on Arsenal Avenue between Louisiana Avenue and South Compton. This is a residential area.

Police reported that upon their arrival, the woman was found suffering from gunshot wounds to the chest and arm. Despite being rushed to the hospital, she did not survive. Detectives investigating homicides have detained a suspect.

This is an ongoing investigation, and FOX 2 will provide updates as more information becomes available.

