Fatal Seabrook crash: Motorcyclist, 47, dies after collision on Ocean Boulevard

SEABROOK — Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash Wednesday night, when the rider collided with a vehicle during a lane change on Ocean Boulevard.

Alfred Ferrioli, 47, of Salem, Massachusetts, was traveling south on Route 1A at 10:22 p.m. when he switched from the left to right lane, according to New Hampshire State Police. Ferrioli attempted to return to the left lane, according to police, and his 1984 Harley-Davidson struck the right rear of a 2017 Toyota Tacoma.

New Hampshire State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred around 10:22 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, in Seabrook.

Police said Ferrioli lost control of the motorcycle and veered off the road, traveling through a grassy field before striking a raised flower bed in front of a home. The impact, they said, caused Ferrioli to be ejected from the bike.

Ferrioli was transported by an ambulance to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries, according to police.

The driver of the Toyota Tacoma was identified as Daniel Deruntz, 45, of Revere, Massachusetts. Police said Deruntz immediately stopped at the scene when the accident occurred and called 911. He and a passenger were uninjured.

The right southbound lane of Ocean Boulevard was closed for approximately three hours Wednesday evening while troopers investigated the scene and emergency personnel worked to remove the vehicles and debris.

Police said the crash remains under investigation.

Multiple agencies assisted members of state police Troop A at the scene, including the Seabrook Police Department, Seabrook Fire Department, Salisbury, Massachusetts Police Department, Salem, Massachusetts Police Department, New Hampshire Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and New England Truck Center.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked by police to contact Trooper Brian Hanna via email at Brian.D.Hanna@DOS.NH.GOV.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Seabrook crash: Motorcyclist, 47, dies after collision on Ocean Blvd.