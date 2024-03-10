Fatal pedestrian crash on S. Circle and Janitell Road

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) reported a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on Saturday, Mar. 9, 2024, at 12:30 p.m. at S. Circle Drive and Janitell Road.

According to CSPD’s initial investigation, a car hit the pedestrian and then struck another car. The crash between the two cars resulted in what CSPD called “moderate damage” but the pedestrian was declared dead on the scene.

We will provide updates on this situation as they become available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.