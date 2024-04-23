Fatal OD yields arrest of Saginaw suspects

Apr. 22—TRAVERSE CITY — The two suspects who were arrested in Saginaw and brought to Grand Traverse County Friday were charged in connection with the 2023 death of Adam Lockwood, 35, of Traverse City, police confirmed.

Lockwood's body was found last September in a wooded area of Garfield Township, the Grand Traverse County sheriff's office reported. An autopsy later disclosed the cause of death was an overdose of a lethal mixture of drugs, including opioids, fentanyl and cocaine.

A 34-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman, both from Saginaw, are facing the following felony charges: delivery/manufacture of controlled substance causing death, two counts of using computers to commit a crime and delivery/manufacture of a controlled substance. The man was also charged with one count of being a habitual offender, fourth-offense.

If convicted, they could face life sentences, according to state statutes.

In the Lockwood's obituary, family and friends remembered him as an accomplished poet, musician and composer.

"He was gifted with the ability to express his emotions through the articulation of word paired with the perfect note," it said.

After graduating from college in Arizona with a degree in audio technology engineering, he and his wife moved to the Pacific Northwest where he played drums for a local Nirvana tribute band, "The Negative Creeps of Eugene."

"To those of us who truly know and love him, Adam will be remembered as a brilliantly talented, beautiful young man," his obituary said. "He was passionately sincere and intolerant of superficiality. He had the soul of an artist."