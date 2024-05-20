Fatal Oakland shooting Monday leaves 1 dead

(KRON) – An early morning Oakland shooting has resulted in the death of a man, according to the Oakland Police Department.

The shooting occurred around 2:15 a.m. on Monday in the 500 block of 14th Street. Upon arrival, officers located an unresponsive man who sustained a gunshot wound(s). Medical personnel transported the victim to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

OPD is holding the victim’s identity until the next of kin is notified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821.

