Fatal multi-vehicle crash in south Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A multi-vehicle crash on Saturday afternoon resulted in the death of one driver.

On May 18 at about 12:15 p.m., crews responded to the 3200 block of South Danville Street for a crash involving three vehicles.

A Honda Accord was traveling northbound when the vehicle left the roadway at the onramp to Winter’s Freeway. The vehicle traveled through the grass and sideswiped a GMC Yukon. The Honda continued north, striking an Audi before coming to a stop on the east side of Danville.

The driver of the Honda, identified as 58-year-old Nicole Nash, was pronounced deceased. Her body will be sent to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy. Alcohol is not considered a factor, and no other injuries were reported. The investigation is ongoing.

