Fatal multi-vehicle crash closes Interstate 83 in York County

FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – One person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 83 in York County.

The crash is in Fairview Township on Interstate 83 northbound at milepost 35.6. That is about five miles south of the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

The York County Coroner’s Office confirmed to abc27 News that they were called to the crash and that one person was killed.

Northbound traffic is being detoured off the highway at Exit 35.

This is a developing story. Stay with abc27 News as more information becomes available

