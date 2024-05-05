Fatal Milwaukee hit-and-run, 2 people dead near 19th and Lincoln

The suspect vehicle is a 2013-2017 Chevrolet Traverse white in color.

MILWAUKEE - Two people died in a hit-and-run crash in Milwaukee early Sunday morning, May 5, and the suspect driver is still at large.

According to Milwaukee police, at about 2:45 a.m. near 19th and Lincoln, two people, a 41-year-old and a 39-year-old, were on foot in the street near the driver's side of a parked vehicle, which was also occupied.

The parked vehicle, and the two people, were struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound. Both people died.

The striking vehicle fled the scene, but police did release a photo.

Vehicle wanted in connection to fatal hit-and-run

The vehicle is described as a 2013-2017 Chevrolet Traverse that's white in color.

Police say there should be damage to the front passenger side, including damage to the headlight assembly and fog lamp assembly. The vehicle was last seen traveling eastbound on W. Lincoln Ave.

Below is a stock reference photo similar to the suspect vehicle.

A stock photo of a white Chevy Traverse

MPD tips

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.