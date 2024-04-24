Indianapolis police are investigating a March fatal crash that led to the death of a 49-year-old motorcyclist as a hit-and-run.

In the early morning of March 26, officers found Brent Markey at the northeast corner of East 30th Street and Pawnee Drive. He was taken to Eskenazi Hospital, where he died shortly after.

Police said community assistance and new evidence indicate a second vehicle was involved in the crash. Officers said that a white work van might be linked to the crash.

Brent Markey, 49, delivering bread for his full-time job at Aunt Millie's in 2024. Markey died in a motorcycle crash on March 26, 2024.

Lee Markey, Brent Markey's older brother, said a resident who lives near the scene sent him a video of the crash. The video showed Brent Markey riding when a white work van struck him. He said it appears that a male driver exited the van, examined his brother and then left the area.

Lee Markey encouraged the person who sent the video to forward it to the crash investigator, which they did. He said he wishes the driver of the van had called 9-1-1.

"If he had tried to help my brother that could've made all the difference," Lee Markey said. "We don't know. But it could have been the difference between life and death."

William Markey, his other brother, said Brent was on his way home from his job at Interstate Delaware & South, a towing company, at the time of the crash.

Lee Markey said that with more information available, he hopes the community can offer assistance and give their family closure. He called his brother's death a "tremendous loss."

"He was a good son, good brother, good husband, good grandfather," Lee Markey said. "He was a good person."

Anyone with information regarding this wreck is asked to call Crash Investigations at 317-327-6549.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Fatal Indianapolis motorcycle crash now being investigated as hit-and-run