Fatal hit-and-run leads to prison sentence for Worcester County man

A West Ocean City Man has been sentenced after being convicted of negligent homicide, among other charges, for a 2022 fatal hit-and-run.

Russell Kimball, 63, was sentenced on March 14 to 15 years in the Division of Corrections after being convicted of negligent homicide while under the influence and failing to remain at the scene of an accident involving death. Kimball entered a guilty plea to both charges on Feb. 28 of this year.

What happened in the hit-and-run incident

On Oct. 6, 2022, Maryland State Police responded to Grays Corner Road for a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. First responders arrived to find the victim, Terri Lynn Wattay, lying unresponsive in the grass off of the roadway, and immediately arranged for her to be flown to the University of Maryland's Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, Maryland, where she succumbed to her injuries and died.

During the investigation, troopers found a passenger side mirror and a reflective side marker lying in the middle of the road, and noticed a white Chevrolet Suburban missing a side mirror and reflective marker and with damage to a front headlight parked in a nearby driveway. Troopers knocked on the door at that address and made contact with Kimball, who indicated he had driven home from a local diner earlier that evening, and that he had swerved to avoid hitting a dog that was in the roadway.

Kimball failed field sobriety tests, and submitted to a breath test, which showed his blood alcohol content was .12. Investigators were also able to obtain receipts from the diner showing that Kimball hard purchased six shots of vodka and two beers prior to driving home that evening. Evidence obtained from other witnesses also established that Kimball knew he had struck a woman with his truck, and that just minutes after the collision, Kimball had tried to convince his roommate to lie to police about who was driving.

Maryland State Police's investigation confirmed that Wattay had been left seriously injured and lying on the side of the road for at least 39 minutes while Kimball was at his residence nearby. Kimball never called for help or attempted to render any aid to Wattay during that time.

Kimball was sentenced to 10 years for the negligent homicide charge, and a consecutive 5-year sentence was handed down for failing to remain at the scene of an accident involving death. Judge Beau H. Oglesby of the Worcester County Circuit Court suspended all but 5 years of the sentence, and placed Kimball on 5 years of supervised probation upon his release.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Negligent homicide sentence for Worcester man in fatal hit and run