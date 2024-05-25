Fatal head-on collision in Burke County, charges pending: NCSHP

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person has died after a head-on collision in Burke County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Around 5 p.m. on Friday, May 24, highway patrol responded to a collision on Rhodhiss Road near Brown Circle.

A 2016 Toyota Tacoma was going west on Rhodhiss Road when it crossed the centerline and hit a 1997 Kia Sportage head-on, officials said.

The driver of the Kia, 42-year-old Lori Jean Ward, was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.

The driver of the Tacoma, a 60-year-old man from Valdese, was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The road was closed for about two hours during the on-scene investigation. Officials say speed and alcohol were not contributing factors in the collision. Upon completing the investigation and consulting with the Burke County District Attorney’s Office, charges are pending.

