Fatal gunshot kills beloved 25-year-old man in Stockton

(FOX40.COM) — One man is dead after he suffered a fatal gunshot wound in Stockton on Tuesday.

At around 2:47 p.m., Stockton Police Department officers said they responded to the 2400 block East Taylor Street for a report of a person shot. Upon arrival, police located a 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he died about an hour later.

“It was senseless. He was a good person. Had a good heart,” said Stockton resident Jefferson Strickland- someone who said he knew the victim.

Strickland said he knew the victim since he was young. He watched him grow up and become a young father with kids of his own.

“For somebody to meet such a tragic end, for something we don’t even see the reason why, is ridiculous,” Strickland said.

Stockton police said there haven’t been any arrests or motive reported.

