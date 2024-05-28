Fatal fire at Jackson Township apartment building ruled accidental

Fire officials have ruled Saturday night's fatal fire on Harris Avenue NW as accidental. Joshua Terry, 13, died in the blaze.

JACKSON TWP. ‒ Fire officials have ruled Saturday night's fatal fire on Harris Avenue NW as accidental.

Investigators say 13-year-old Joshua Terry, who succumbed to injuries sustained during the fire, had been playing with a gas fireplace.

The Jackson Township Fire Department responded at 9:47 p.m. to the three-unit building following a 911 call about a fire with an occupant inside.

Fire Chief Tim Berczik said the boy's mother thought her son had followed her out of the residence and had gotten out safely. She had gone upstairs to retrieve something after telling Joshua to evacuate, but unbeknownst to her, he followed her upstairs and fled into his bedroom, the chief said.

She tried to go back inside to retrieve him before authorities arrived, but flames pouring out of the front door made re-entry too dangerous, the chief said.

The investigation is being conducted by the Jackson Township Fire Department in conjunction with the Ohio Division of State Fire Marshal and Jackson Township Police Department investigators. Berczik said it is common practice to get the state agency involved whenever there is a fire death.

Berczik said it is important to have smoke detectors outside of bedrooms and at the top of stairwells to ensure maximum detection efficiency due to how smoke rises. He said working smoke detectors in the three-unit apartment may have prevented an even greater tragedy.

"This is a horrific situation, something I would never want to go through as a parent," Berczik said. "But had they not had working smoke detectors, we might have had two fatalities from this."

