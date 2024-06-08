Fatal fire at Bensalem's Top of the Ridge park ruled accidental. What we know.

Bensalem fire investigators have determined that a fire Friday evening at a mobile home park that left one man dead and a firefighter injured was accidental.

The fire was reported shortly after 5 p.m. at Top of the Ridge off Gibson Road and it fully engulfed the home, and extended to neighboring mobile homes, Bensalem Fire Battalion Chief Robert Sponheimer said.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, which spread to three neighboring homes, and inside found a 45-year-old resident identified as Joseph Stadler dead. A cause of death is pending.

The Bensalem Fire Marshal has determine a fatal fire on Friday June 6, 2024 at the Top of the Ridge mobile home park was accidental. A 45-year-old resident was killed and nearby trailers damaged.

More Bensalem news Amazon Fresh in Bensalem has a liquor license. Could it finally be opening?

A subsequent investigation determined the fire started near a couch in the living room of the home, where Stadler’s body was found, Sponheimer said. No other information about the cause of the fire was released.

No other residents of the mobile home park reported injuries. One firefighter was treated and released at a hospital for smoke inhalation, Sponheimer said.

Stadler’s home was a total loss, two others sustained minor damage and one neighboring family was displaced after their home was significantly damaged, Sponheimer said.

Reporter Jo Ciavaglia can be reached at jciavaglia@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: One dead in fatal fire at Top of the Ridge. What investigation found.