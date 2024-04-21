Fatal drowning after water rescue attempt in Union County

UNION TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— One person has been confirmed dead after an attempted water rescue on the Susquehanna River Saturday night in Union County.

According to officials, fire departments and water rescue teams from multiple counties were called to the 100 block of Silo Lane for a capsized boat just after 7:30 p.m.

Water rescue teams remained in the water until a woman was recovered from the water.

According to Paula Miller, Union County Chief Deputy Coroner, Melissa Commings, 37, died after asphyxiation due to drowning. Her death has been ruled accidental.

She was pronounced dead at Evangelical Community Hospital.

The cause of the incident is under investigation by Pennsylvania State Police.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.