Fatal crashshows five released from hospital

May 31—TRAVERSE CITY — The five people taken to the hospital after a crash killed Traverse City West High School alumni Sam DeKuiper have been released from Munson Medical Center, according to law enforcement officials.

The May 3 collision occurred on a curvy, hilly portion of County Road 633 at 4:33 p.m. when the southbound Ford Taurus driven by DeKuiper, 22, was struck by a northbound pickup driven by a 26-year-old man from Imlay City with four other people in the car, the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office previously reported.

Records showed that none of the driver's passengers currently reside in the Grand Traverse County region.

Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office Road Patrol Capt. Brandon Brinks said Thursday that the 26-year-old's blood is currently with the Michigan State Police Crime Lab for toxicology tests. Brinks said all cases that involve blood go through the Michigan State Police Crime Lab for analysis. At this point, Brinks said there's nothing to indicate that the driver was drunk.

No other details were released, including the cause of the crash, as Brinks said the investigation is ongoing.

The update comes two weeks after a sheriff's office social media post asking for help from potential witnesses.

"If you were driving on County Road 633 between West County Line Road and Miller Road just prior to 4:30 p.m. and were passed by, followed by, or observed a red pickup truck (Red F-150) please email bhunter@gtsheriff.org and provide any information you have," the post said.

DeKuiper, a popular student-athlete at Traverse City West High School, played quarterback for the Titans football team and pitched for the school's varsity baseball team. After graduating high school in 2019, he went on to play four years of college baseball at Lawrence Technological University. He had been working as a design engineer at Thompson Surgical Instruments in Traverse City when he died.

No charges have been filed in connection to the crash as of Thursday evening.