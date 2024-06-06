A crash Thursday morning between a car and a dump truck killed one person and shut down both directions of traffic on Lucerne Park Road.

Winter Haven police said the crash happened at the intersection with Old Lucerne Park Road. They gave no other details and said the investigation had been turned over to the Florida Highway Patrol. Both directions of travel on Lucerne Park Road were shut down for the investigation and traffic was being diverted onto Old Lucerne Park Road.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Fatal crash in Winter Haven shuts down traffic on Lucerne Park Road