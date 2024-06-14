Fatal crash victim's son to driver: 'You are an evil person'

Jun. 13—WILKES-BARRE — As James Mahon IV held a large portrait of his father, James J. Mahon III, inside a Luzerne County Courtroom Thursday, a shackled Jose Calo refused to look at the man he "murdered."

Calo, 59, of Nanticoke, kept his head down as he was admonished by Mahon IV and his sister, Erin Baress, for taking the life of their father in a drug driving fatal crash on East Main Street, Plymouth, on June 25, 2022.

"No family should have to go through this process," Mahon IV said. "Today is a day I've been looking forward to since you murdered our dad."

Calo was charged by Plymouth police with driving under the influence of fentanyl and crashing into vehicles as he drove recklessly and into oncoming traffic.

Video footage showed Calo driving a Ford Explorer and striking Mahon III, 86, who had just exited his vehicle he parked. Mahon III was pinned under his vehicle and was transported to Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center where he died.

A blood test showed Calo had fentanyl in his system, according to court records.

Mahon IV described his father as a loving and hard working man who worked three jobs in his younger years to support his family. Mahon III became an educator within the Wyoming Valley West School District, a coach, a mentor and volunteered in many civic organizations.

Mahon III extremely enjoyed his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Baress said.

"So many people tell me I should forgive you," Mahon IV said, "You will never hear those words come out of my mouth."

Mahon IV held up a large portrait of his father showing Calo the man he "murdered" but Calo did not flinch.

"You are an evil person that needs to be kept away from society," Mahon IV said, calling Calo an arrogant, selfish person.

Calo did apologize, although in a soft-spoken voice.

Vough told Calo taking fentanyl and driving was a choice and not an accident before sentencing him to 10 to 20 years in state prison on charges of homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence of a controlled substance, homicide by vehicle, accidents involving death, driving under the influence and driving with a suspended license. Calo pled guilty to the charges April 22.

Mahon IV thanked Plymouth police Capt. Mike Thomas and Assistant District Attorney Daniel Marsh, who prosecuted.

When Calo is eligible at parole in 10 years, Mahon IV pledged to address the state parole board against granting Calo's release.