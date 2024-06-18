Fatal crash of SUV into disabled tractor-trailer on the Ohio Turnpike

RILEY TOWNSHIP – A man is dead after a fatal wreck Tuesday.

The collision occurred around 7:06 a.m. on the Ohio Turnpike near milepost 94 in Riley Township, east of the Ohio 53 interchange.

The preliminary investigation by the Milan Post of the Ohio Highway Patrol revealed a westbound 2008 Honda CRV, driven by Avery Wayne Pierce Jr., 34, of Ashburn, Virginia, veered off the right side of the roadway and struck the right rear trailer of a 2020 Freightliner tractor-trailer that was disabled on the right shoulder. The disabled commercial-tractor trailer did have reflective safety triangles displayed to the rear of the tractor-trailer. The 2020 Freightliner was occupied by Festus Cenatus, 62, of Apopka, Fla., who was not hurt.

Pierce died at the scene.

The Ohio Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Clyde Fire Department, Sandusky County Coroner’s Office, Sandusky County EMS, Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission, and Madison’s Towing Service.

The collision remains under investigation. Alcohol appears to be a factor in the wreck and Pierce was not wearing a seat belt.

rlapointe@gannett.com

419-332-2674

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Fatal crash of SUV into disabled tractor-trailer on the Ohio Turnpike