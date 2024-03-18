Fatal crash Sunday in Owings Mills believed to be linked to street racing, police say

A 56-year-old Reisterstown man died in a crash early Sunday that is believed to have been caused by street racing on Interstate 795, police say.

Leo Anthony Brooks Jr. died at the scene of the crash in Owings Mills on the Northwest Expressway near the McDonogh Road overpass, where officers responded at about 4:50 a.m., Maryland State Police said in a Monday news release.

Police said Brooks was driving a 2017 Mercedes that investigators believe was “engaged in a street race with an unidentified vehicle” when the Mercedes struck a 2006 Jeep Liberty. The Jeep’s driver did not report any injuries and is not believed to have been street racing, police said.