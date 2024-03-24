Fatal crash in Sullivan County
One killed, five injured.
A Chinese ministry uploads pictures and specs on the four-door Mini Aceman, the electric successor to the Mini Clubman. It's due here in 2025.
The Kings provided no timetable for Kevin Huerter's return.
Prosecutors say everyone who fired a gun at the Chiefs' Super Bowl parade has now been charged. Three adults face murder charges.
Microsoft's latest gambit to snag much of the human talent from Inflection AI is causing waves this week. The subtext is clear enough: Microsoft doesn't want to run into regulatory oversight in the form of anti-trust action. Regardless of your perspective on such deal-killing, Microsoft seems to have found a way around the matter in this case.
Welcome to TechCrunch Crypto, formerly known as Chain Reaction. This week, Starbucks killed its Odyssey NFT program that was launched in 2022, Solana continued to see memecoin momentum and India faces more challenges with the crypto space as government agencies crack down on it. This week the crypto market prices were lower, but still relatively strong compared to previous months.
Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitch and anonymous message board platforms Reddit and 4chan were named in a recent lawsuit regarding the 2022 Buffalo, N.Y. shooting.
Laken Riley, the Georgia student who was killed last month, allegedly by an undocumented immigrant, is the latest to be used as a political flashpoint in the fight over border security. Her father doesn't want her death to be a political talking point. He's not alone.
Lemon said that X canceled his contract hours after he interviewed the platform's billionaire owner Elon Musk for the first episode of “The Don Lemon Show,” which was scheduled to stream from this Monday.
The biggest news stories this morning: MacBook Air M3 13-inch and 15-inch reviews, Oppenheimer ruled at the 2024 Oscars, Marilyn Monroe gets digitally resurrected as AI.
The commutation of Britt Reid's sentence is another example of a tragedy that has favored the offender over the victim from the very beginning.
The Spurs center was injured in the second quarter of Tuesday's game.
Steven Nikoui’s son, U.S. Marine Kareem Nikoui, was among 13 service members and 170 civilians killed in an attack by a suicide bomber at Abbey Gate outside Kabul's airport during America's chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021.
The Hamas-controlled Gaza health ministry said Israeli forces opened fire on the crowd. Israeli military officials said its troops fired warning shots before firing “only in face of danger when the mob moved in a manner which endangered them.”
Britt Reid, the son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, was sentenced to three years in prison in 2022 after a drunk driving incident ahead of Super Bowl LV.
Forbes Advisor ranks the 50 U.S. cities with the worst drivers based on NHTSA data based on five metrics. Albuquerque, NM takes the prize.
Passionate young voters say they won't back the president unless he changes course, but it's still unclear if there are enough of them to threaten his reelection chances.
2025 Honda Pilot pricing information plus details about the new, range-topping Pilot Black Edition.
Charles McDonald and Nate Tice's latest mock draft has five quarterbacks off the board in the top 13, a big-time weapon for Aaron Rodgers and some steals in the second half of the first round.
Andrew Friedman reacted like the rest of us when he heard Shohei Ohtani's contract proposal.
"The Autopian" reports that owners of kei trucks are running into more problems registering their vehicles, and an organization formed to fight back.