Fatal crash in southern Laurel County takes life of Barbourville motorcyclist

Apr. 25—SOUTH LAUREL — A three-vehicle collision on KY-229 Monday afternoon resulted in the death of a Knox County man.

Johnathon Wyatt, 31, of Barbourville, was pronounced dead after he had been transported to Saint Joseph London for treatment.

According to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office, Wyatt was operating a 2006 Harley-Davidson motorcycle when he was unable to stop and crashed into the rear of a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck going northbound on KY-229.

The pickup truck had, according to LCSO, apparently stopped for a mail carrier who was also traveling north.

This initial crash subsequently caused the motorcycle to veer into the southbound lane, causing an additional collision with a 2000 Ford pickup truck.

The incident occurred at approximately 1:03 p.m.

No other injuries were reported.

Assisting at the scene of the crash were other Laurel County Sheriff's deputies, London City Police officers, Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, London Laurel Rescue Squad, Campground Fire and Rescue, Laurel County Department of Public Safety and Emergency Management, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, and the Laurel County Coroner's Office.

Laurel County Sheriff's Deputy/Crash Reconstructionist Brad Mink is leading the ongoing investigation.