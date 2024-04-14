Fatal crash in southern Idaho involving two Utah drivers, one Idaho motorcyclist

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Idaho (ABC4) — One person is dead following a collision between a motorcycle and a car Saturday in southern Idaho, according to Idaho State Police.

Around 2:30 p.m., police say two occupants from Fruit Heights, Utah were driving a BMW northbound on U.S. 91 in Franklin County when a motorcyclist also traveling northbound struck the BMW while slowing down to make a turn.

Police say the 60-year-old male motorcyclist died on the scene. The two occupants in the BMW did not receive substantial enough injuries to be transferred to a hospital.

The identity of the motorcyclist has not been released. Police say he is from Preston, Idaho.

There is no further information available at this time.

