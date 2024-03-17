Fatal crash reported Sunday north of Ojai

A motorcyclist died in a traffic accident on Highway 33 north of Ojai on Sunday.

Few details on the crash were available but it involved a collision between a car and a motorcycle. The car went off the road and down a steep hill, according to Capt. Brian McGrath of the Ventura County Fire Department. California Highway Patrol records show the crash was reported at 12:18 p.m. on the 33 near the Potrero John Trail.

No information on the motorcyclist was available. Three people, all believed to be in the car, appeared to sustain minor injuries.

A helicopter was dispatched as part of the response to the crash. Bystanders on a climbing trip also responded in the rescue.

This story may be updated.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Person dies in motorcycle vs. car crash north of Ojai Sunday