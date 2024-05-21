Fatal crash reported in North County

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (FOX 5/KUSI) — A fatal crash involving an overturned truck was reported out of North County Tuesday morning.

The crash was reported shortly after 6:30 a.m. Tuesday on northbound Interstate 15 near Deer Springs Road, according to California Highway Patrol. Authorities have confirmed it is fatal.

The right lane of northbound I-15 south of Deer Springs Road has been blocked due to the collision, Caltrans posted on X/Twitter around 7:30 a.m.

Preliminary reports said a white pickup truck overturned after flipping four times.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

