Fatal crash reported on Interstate 85 in north Charlotte, troopers say
The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident in north Charlotte late Tuesday night.
The accident occurred just after 11:45 p.m. on Interstate 85 near Statesville Road.
Troopers said at least one person died in this crash.
However, details are limited at this time.
