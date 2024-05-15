Fatal crash reported on Interstate 85 in north Charlotte, troopers say

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident in north Charlotte late Tuesday night.

The accident occurred just after 11:45 p.m. on Interstate 85 near Statesville Road.

Troopers said at least one person died in this crash.

However, details are limited at this time.

