Fatal crash prompts closure of I-15 south in Pleasant Grove

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A section of I-15 southbound was closed Thursday morning in Pleasant Grove after a crash left one driver dead and another injured.

Sgt. Cameron Roden with Utah Highway Patrol said the crash happened near the intersection of Pleasant Grove Boulevard. The driver of a sedan lost control and collided with a pickup truck loaded with a forklift.

Skiers unaccounted for after avalanche in Salt Lake County

Emergency crews brought the driver of the sedan to a hospital, where he died. The driver of the truck suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Courtesy Utah Highway Patrol

Courtesy Utah Highway Patrol

According to Roden, a section of southbound I-15 at 500 East will be closed for about an hour as crews clear the scene.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.