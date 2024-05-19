Fatal crash near Macon, Missouri, claims four lives, including two children

MACON, Mo. — The weekend got off to a fatal start in central Missouri as a traffic crash near Macon claimed the lives of four people, including two children.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred Friday morning when a driver failed to yield to oncoming traffic on Highway 36, causing another vehicle to collide with a semi-truck. The children, ages 4 and 7, were among the four fatalities in the second car.

