Fatal crash kills Muskegon woman

Mar. 12—ELMIRA — A head-on crash killed a 59-year-old Muskegon woman, according to a news release from the Antrim County Sheriff's Office.

The woman, driving a Dodge Grand Caravan northbound on US 131, veered into the other lane and struck a Subaru Outback driven by a 70-year-old Emmet County woman, the release said.

The crash happened at 7:38 a.m. Tuesday just south of Dead Man Hill Road in Warner Township, and the Muskegon woman was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the release.

The Emmet County woman went by ambulance to Otsego Memorial Hospital and is now in stable condition, the release said.

Sheriff Kevin Hoch said the crash is still under investigation.

Deputies were assisted by Michigan State Police, the Star Township Fire Department, the Elmira Fire Department, the Otsego County EMS Rescue and the Township Ambulance Authority.