Fatal crash in Jackson under investigation, prosecutor says

JACKSON - A fatal car crash Thursday afternoon is under investigation, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

Authorities said the accident occurred at approximately 5:00 p.m.in the area of Cleveland Court and East Veterans Highway.

No information was provided on victims or how the accident occurred.

The crash is being investigated by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit-Vehicular Homicide Unit, Jackson Township Police Department and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, Billhimer said.

This is a developing story. Check back with APP.com for updates.

Jenna Calderón covers breaking news and cold cases in Monmouth and Ocean counties. Before coming to the Press, she covered The Queen City for Cincinnati Magazine in Ohio. Contact her at 330-590-3903; jcalderon@gannettnj.com

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Fatal crash in Jackson under investigation