Fatal crash involving Valley Metro bus closes Loop 202 in Tempe for several hours

State troopers said a 61-year-old man died after the vehicle he was driving crashed into a Valley Metro bus Thursday night on the Loop 202 in Tempe.

A Valley Metro bus suffering mechanical issues was stopped in the westbound HOV lane of the Loop 202 near Scottsdale Road when a Ford Ranger pickup truck crashed into the bus at 11:31 p.m., Department of Public Safety spokesperson Bart Graves said.

Troopers at the scene said the pickup truck showed no sign of braking before its impact with the bus, trapping the driver in the vehicle.

The truck driver was later identified as Phoenix resident Leslie Harriman, 61, who was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Loop 202 westbound was closed for approximately four hours as state troopers investigated the crash, according to Graves. The section of the Loop 202 is open now.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: One man dead after deadly bus crash on Loop 202 Thursday night