Fatal crash involving semi-truck closes I-75 at Otter Creek in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A fiery, fatal crash has both sides of I-75 closed in Monroe County.

The crash involving a semi-truck and at least two passenger vehicles happened just before the freeway crosses Otter Creek in the construction zone. The Michigan Department of Transportation first reported the crash just after 4:20 a.m. Thursday. As of 8:30 a.m., the road is still closed.

Though details about the crash are sparse, Michigan State Police said a truck crossed the concrete barrier from the southbound side of the road and hit numerous vehicles. Multiple people were hurt. Both sides of the freeway are currently closed for an investigation.

It isn't clear which vehicle the victim who was killed was in. An SUV was singed, while the front of another SUV was crushed by the truck, which was flipped onto its side. Near the crash scene, the concrete barrier was destroyed.