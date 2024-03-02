Fatal crash involving bus in Schuylkill County

PINE GROVE TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— One person is dead after a fatal crash in Schuylkill County, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

State police say they were dispatched to a two-car crash at 3:19 P.M. at the intersection of State Route 443 and Waterfall Road.

When on the scene, troopers say a red SUV and a Geisinger transport bus had collided.

In total, there were three injuries, one of which died at the hospital, two were transported by ambulance and one by Medevac, according to the Schuylkill Haven State Police Barracks.

State police are currently investigating the crash.

