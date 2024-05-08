Fatal crash on Interstate 90 under investigation

May 8—KINGSVILLE — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on that took place on Interstate 90 on Wednesday morning.

According to a press release from OHP, troopers responded to a one-vehicle crash at 10:13 a.m. on Interstate 90 westbound, near mile post 235.

The release states a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu was being driven westbound by Luke P. Gallagher, 59, of Conneaut, when it drove over the center median and struck a pillar of the bridge carrying Route 193 over the interstate.

Gallagher was pulled from the vehicle before it caught fire, and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release.

The Kingsville Fire/EMS Department assisted with extinguishing the fire, and they and personnel from the Ohio Department of Transportation helped with traffic control, according to the release.

The crash remains under investigation.