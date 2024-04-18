Fatal crash on Highway 29 in Napa
Top headlines, weather, and breaking news from across the Bay Area.
Top headlines, weather, and breaking news from across the Bay Area.
While Clark continues to bring unprecedented attention to women's basketball, she's far from a lock to make the Olympic team as it's a rarity for WNBA rookies to do so.
The News/Media Alliance asked US federal agencies to investigate Google’s removal of links to California news media outlets. Google’s tactic is in response to the proposed California Journalism Preservation Act, which would require it to pay for links to California-based publishers’ news content.
Seven Waymo robotaxis blocked traffic moving onto the Potrero Avenue 101 on-ramp in San Francisco on Tuesday at 9:30 p.m., according to video of the incident posted to Reddit and confirmation from Waymo. While routing back to Waymo's city depot that evening, the first robotaxi in the lineup came across a road closure with traffic cones. The only other path available to the vehicles was to take the freeway, according to a Waymo spokesperson.
Big Tech earnings are coming up, and Wall Street wants to know how companies are making money on their massive AI investments.
Jontay Porter's suspicious betting behavior was clear for everyone to see.
The U.S. Senate quickly ended the impeachment trial brought by House Republicans against the country’s top border official.
Ford announces that all current Mustang owners will be getting an update that adds 1965 Mustang-style gauge graphics.
REI's current sale, featuring 30% off on The North Face camping gear, includes the top-selling Wawona 6 and Wawona 8 tents. Gear up now!
Sony has bestowed the Bravia Theater name upon all of its home audio gear, starting with two soundbars, a four-speaker system and a neckband speaker.
The United Arab Emirates witnessed the heaviest rainfall in 75 years this week, triggering massive flooding that swept away cars, caused flights to be canceled and left multiple people dead.
NeuBird founders Goutham Rao and Vinod Jayaraman came from Portworx, a cloud-native storage solution they eventually sold to PureStorage in 2019 for $370 million. When they went looking for their next startup challenge last year, they saw an opportunity to combine their cloud-native knowledge, especially around IT operations, with the burgeoning area of generative AI. It’s a hefty amount for an early-stage startup, but the firm is likely banking on the founders’ experience to build another successful company.
Climate investor Bay Bridge Ventures is raising a new $200 million fund, TechCrunch has exclusively learned. Bay Bridge filed paperwork Monday for the new climate fund with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The raise comes at a time when venture investors are increasingly bullish on climate tech.
These are today's mortgage rates. Rates shouldn't plummet in the near future, so you may want to buy a house now if you're ready. Lock in your rate today.
Stay cool all spring and summer in this flattering staple, beloved by nearly 17,000 five-star fans.
This ruching rules — the cloth is gathered along the seams to create folds that drape over potential problem areas.
Eyes on the road! This 'sturdy as all heck' gadget means your tech stays close by.
Tesla has ended discounts on inventory across its electric vehicle lineup -- even as sales for EVs have flagged -- as part of a larger and vague plan by CEO Elon Musk to "streamline the whole Tesla sales and delivery system." "It has become complex and inefficient," Musk wrote in a post on X, the social media company he owns, in response to another user's comment. Musk's announcement on X comes a day after thousands of Tesla employees lost their jobs.
First-round picks like Caitlin Clark, Cameron Brink and Kamilla Cardoso dominate post-WNBA Draft conversations, but plenty of talent trickled down to the second and third rounds.
Oumar Ballo averaged a double-double last season with the Wildcats while leading them to the Sweet 16.
Let's identify one player exceeding expectations for each team through the first few weeks of 2024.