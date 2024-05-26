Fatal crash at Hampton tolls on I-95: Pickup truck rolls over in fiery tragedy

HAMPTON — One man was killed Saturday as the result of a rollover crash at the Hampton toll plaza, according to New Hampshire State Police. It was the second serious crash involving a vehicle hitting a barrier at the tolls reported by police in three days.

Nicholas D. Killinger, 44, of Wilbraham, Massachusetts, drove a 2013 Ford F-250 pickup truck on I-95 southbound within the cash toll collection area, lost control and struck a concrete barrier in front of the toll booth in the fifth lane about 5:41 p.m., police said. It rolled over and came to a rest a short distance away from the toll.

Nicholas D. Killinger, 44, of Wilbraham, Massachusetts, died after crash a 2013 Ford F-250 pickup truck on I-95 southbound into a concrete barrier at the Hampton toll plaza, according to New Hampshire State Police.

Troopers found the pickup truck on fire with Killinger unconscious and trapped inside, police said. With the help of multiple good Samaritans, police said, troopers used several fire extinguishers in an attempt to extinguish the fire. Firefighters arrived on the scene soon after and extinguished it.

Killinger died at the scene, police said. He was the sole occupant of the truck.

All southbound lanes of the cash area at the toll plaza were closed for about two hours during the investigation and removal of debris, police said. The open-road toll lanes remained operational.

A passenger was seriously injured in a crash Thursday at the tolls, after a vehicle hit a concrete barrier on the northbound side.

More: Crash at Hampton tolls on I-95 results in serious injuries for passenger

State police Troop A credited assistance from the Hampton Police Department, Hampton Fire/Rescue, North Hampton Fire & Rescue, the New Hampshire Department of Transportation, the New Hampshire Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and Dana’s Towing & Repair.

Police said crash remains under investigation and ask anyone with information to email Trooper John Harris at John.M.Harris@DOS.NH.GOV.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Fatal crash at Hampton tolls on I-95: Pickup truck rolls over