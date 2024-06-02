Fatal crash in Galisteo heightens concerns about driver accountability and cycling safety

Jun. 1—Luis Quiroz-Batista's wife recalled him as happy, humble and a hard worker.

"A great man in every way, he was especially a loving husband and a dedicated father," Jackie Portillo wrote in a recent email. "He was a man well known and loved by many people in the community."

His newly launched construction business was thriving, she wrote, and he had plans to pay off the home near Lone Butte he shared with her and their children.

He would never reach that goal.

An avid cyclist who had been participating in bike races for about five years, Quiroz-Batista, 35, was training for a July race in late April when he was struck by a pickup and killed outside the small community of Galisteo.

An 88-year-old man driving the pickup was making a left turn on a road west of Galisteo. He told Santa Fe County deputies he hadn't seen the oncoming cyclist as he made the turn because the sun was shining in his eyes.

Deputies did not cite the driver with violating any traffic laws.

And although the man told a deputy he had consumed liquor in the hours before the crash, according to a report, he also was not required to undergo a field sobriety test or blood-alcohol test.

The tragic crash has prompted concerns among people in Santa Fe County's cycling community who question why the driver received no citations. They have decried the law enforcement response to Quiroz-Batista's death and have noted what they see as a pattern of traffic enforcement that fails to hold motorists accountable for endangering cyclists.

"We are disappointed and confused as to why the driver was not cited for causing this fatal collision," the nonprofit Bike Santa Fe said in a statement provided by President Jennifer Webber.

"When Luis Quiroz-Batista was killed by a driver, another cyclist's family lost a spouse and a father due to a driver's carelessness at best and deliberate disregard for safe driving practices and laws at worst," the statement said.

Portillo, too, is troubled by the deputies' response. "It is concerning that there was no further investigation and no accountability for the driver," she wrote.

Her husband had been training for La Onza, a race in Creel, Mexico, when he died, she wrote.

Just before the crash, the couple had been out riding with their young children. Portillo went home with the children while her husband "continued his route where he normally trained," she wrote.

When he did not come home, she became worried and called his cellphone "many times" before setting out with the children to look for him, she added. She encountered a road closure surrounded by emergency vehicles and was told by a law enforcement officer her husband had been killed in a collision.

Quiroz-Batista had recently opened his own construction company, she wrote, and he already had several projects lined up.

He enjoyed nature, horses and snowboarding, as well as cycling, she added, and he loved his family.

"It is very difficult to accept that a loved one dies in an accident as tragic as this, that a family is left alone and that yet the case is handled as if a human being was an unimportant object because no one considered that it needed more investigation," Portillo wrote.

'No driver error'

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza defended a deputy's decision not to cite the pickup driver with any traffic violations, including failure to yield. He said in a recent interview it was "because he felt the visibility conditions were the main contributing factor" in the crash.

A report of the April 29 crash completed by Deputy Jose Talache and signed by supervising Sgt. Blaine Lattin cites "low visibility due to glare" as the only apparent contributing factor in the crash, with a determination of "no driver error" for both the pickup driver and the cyclist.

Mendoza called failure to yield "an action of intent."

"If he would've seen the bicyclist and didn't yield and struck the bicyclist, then of course he would've been cited," the sheriff said. "He didn't see the cyclist, and there are conditions supporting the fact that [glare] was a large contributing factor."

Mendoza said the same determination would have been made if another vehicle had been hit rather than a cyclist.

He acknowledged drivers blinded by the sun could pull over or lower a sun visor in their vehicle.

"Should that have happened?" he said. "Maybe. If the driver couldn't see, possibly he should have pulled to the side of the road or stopped his motor vehicle, but those are all factors the investigating officer took into consideration on this case."

The pickup driver told Talache he had consumed "a partial drink of whiskey" about an hour and a half before the crash. The deputy checked boxes in the report for "consumed alcohol" and "test not given." He wrote, "I had no suspicions whatsoever he had been under the influence at the time of the crash."

Mendoza said sheriff's office policies do not call for a deputy to test someone's blood-alcohol content just because they have admitted to consuming alcohol.

"Just admission by somebody of drinking does not trigger an automatic breath or blood test," Mendoza said. He noted the deputy at the scene of the crash did not notice any "clues or signs of impairment."

The sheriff's office closed its investigation into the crash in the hours after it occurred.

'A very vulnerable position'

Some local cyclists said the tragedy seemed all too familiar — similar with close calls they have experienced with drivers.

Santa Fe resident Kai Filion said reckless driving, including running red lights, abounds in the area.

"Cyclists are the ones who see it firsthand and from a very vulnerable position," he said. "To us, it's not just annoying when we see drivers breaking the law; it is life-threatening.

"I think we are experiencing what happens when there is a lack of enforcement: Drivers will break the law because they feel like there are no repercussions," Filion added.

Another Santa Fe cyclist, Charles Bennett, rides multiple times each week with a local group called Seniors on Bikes. Bennett said he and others in the group were "deeply distressed" upon reading about the crash.

Bennett rode by the crash site in mid-May while participating in the Santa Fe Century ride, a 100-mile event that takes riders through Galisteo and Lamy.

"We've all been blinded by the sun, and it's unfortunate," he said, "but that's not really a legal defense — that doesn't mean that you get off."

Several cyclists in the area have been killed in crashes in recent years.

In August 2023, 49-year-old Nathan Gray was struck and killed in a hit-and-run while riding on Old Pecos Trail.

Nearly a year earlier, a pickup driver towing a horse trailer swerved onto the shoulder of U.S. 285 in Torrance County, killing 35-year-old Michaelann Perea of Santa Fe and injuring another cyclist. The driver, who received a traffic citation for failing to stay in his lane, told Torrance County deputies he did not see the cyclists.

There were 64 cyclists killed in crashes in New Mexico from 2012 to 2022, according to a recent study by the state Department of Transportation. Still, the rate of dangerous crashes for bicyclists dropped over the 10-year period, from 1.9 to 1.2 per 100,000 people.

Santa Fe County is overrepresented in its rate of crashes in which bicyclists or pedestrians are killed or seriously injured and ranks third in the state, behind Sandoval County and Bernalillo County.

'Penalties should be increased'

Professional cyclist Irena Ossola of Santa Fe said in a recent interview she was still receiving physical therapy for injuries she sustained in a high-profile crash in 2017, when she was struck by a driver in an SUV on West Alameda Street near the roundabout where Alameda intersects with Siler Road.

The driver told police he did not see Ossola because the sun was in his eyes.

Ossola said she believes "penalties should be increased severely" against drivers who strike cyclists, including heftier fines and potentially jail time.

"The government needs to take some action to penalize people who take no care or are on their phones," she said. "Even if there is sun in their eyes, they should wait."

Ossola suffered severe head trauma, broken bones throughout her body and the collapse of both lungs in the crash that occurred more than six years ago.

Since the accident, she said she has noticed "no changes whatsoever" to policies or practices that would make cyclists safer.

Ossola still rides professionally, she said, but now only practices off-road gravel and mountain biking, "to stay off the road."