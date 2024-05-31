Fatal crash in Franklin involving police vehicle under investigation by AG's office

A crash in Franklin Borough on Memorial Day involving an on-duty police officer that led to the death of a young woman is under investigation by the state Attorney General's Office.

The crash occurred at about 10:40 a.m. on Monday when a marked patrol vehicle operated by a borough police officer crashed into another vehicle near the intersection of State Route 23 and Walsh Road, according to a release by the AG's office.

The female passenger was taken to Morristown Medical Center, but died due to her injuries at 12:45 a.m. on May 29. The officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries, was treated and released.

While the Attorney General's Office declined to release the identities of the deceased and the officer involved, the passenger of the vehicle involved in the crash was identified by family as 19-year-old Deanna D'Arco. Her aunt noted on social media that GoFundMe pages have been created by D'Arco's family and her boyfriend's family.

A screenshot from a video obtained by the New Jersey Herald shows the aftermath of a May 27 crash on Route 23 in Franklin Borough, showing a collision between a Honda Prelude and a borough patrol vehicle.

In addition, her father, Steven D'Arco, released a statement through the Paterson Fire Department, where he worked as battalion chief for nearly 25 years.

Steven D'Arco said in the statement that his daughter was his "hero," noting that she was the "toughest person I've ever known in my life," according to a post on the department's Facebook page. He thanked the community for their support, noting that messages and voicemails have been his source of strength.

D'Arco said that a flag raising took place at Morristown Medical Center on Friday morning, indicating that his daughter's organs and tissue were being donated for transplant and research.

"This brings her mom Kacy, her brother Dominic, myself, and all our family some solace in knowing something positive can come from something that has damaged so many lives forever," he said.

Deanna D'Arco's uncle, Dave D'Arco, a retired sergeant with the Paterson Police Department, posted a video of the Morristown organ transplant flag raising on Facebook and stated that her legacy "will live on in others."

Funeral arrangements have been delayed due to the organ donation, but D'Arco said they will be forthcoming.

Local: Sussex County primary features 5-way GOP fight for commissioner and six local contests

AG investigates all deaths related to law enforcement encounters

A 2019 law requires the state Attorney General's Office to investigate any deaths that occur during an encounter with law enforcement officers. All investigations are presented to a state grand jury. which determines if evidence supports an indictment against the officer or officers involved.

While the cause of the Franklin crash remains under investigation, video shared with the New Jersey Herald by a motorist passing the scene showed the aftermath of the crash, including a black Honda Prelude with severe passenger-side damage and a Franklin Borough police SUV with damage to the front bumper and fender.

An officer was seen walking around the SUV in the video. The crash occurred near a McDonald's, a busy area that led to the closure of the state roadway and rerouted commuters into a ShopRite parking lot, causing delays.

The family of Deanna D'Arco's boyfriend, Darian Carver, started a GoFundMe that has garnered over $11,000 since it was created on Wednesday. The family added the hashtag #Justice4Deanna after sharing sentiments that spoke to D'Arco's "vibrant" personality.

Steve D'Arco noted in his statement that Darian Carver provided his daughter a "true source of love and happiness."

He said that his daughter had struggled and battled adversity in her short life, but said she never gave up or backed down.

"I’m a better person and blessed to have had her in my life," he said, "and simultaneously broken forever."

Deanna D'Arco's mother's family also created a GoFundMe, which had garnered just over $6,000 as of Friday afternoon. The family noted that the girl's passing "has left a huge hole in the hearts of those who loved her."

This article originally appeared on New Jersey Herald: Fatal Franklin NJ crash involving police officer under investigation