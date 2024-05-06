Fatal crash, fire under investigation in Parke County

May 6—An auto crash and fire claimed the life of one person in Parke County early Monday.

The sheriff's department reported deputies responded about 4:40 a.m. to a report of an accident on Indiana 47 near County Road 750 North. A passerby had noticed a vehicle crashed in the woods and on fire.

Once the fire was out, a person's remains were found in the vehicle. Authorities are working to establish the person's identity.

Vehicle speed and drugs are thought to have been contributing factors in the accident, police said.

Assisting deputies were the Park County Coroner's Office, Marshall Fire Department, Parke County EMS and Double D Towing.