Fatal crash early Saturday morning in Dauphin County

EAST HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police say officials responded to a fatal crash in East Hanover Township early Saturday morning.

The multi-vehicle crash occurred in the area of Bow Creek Road and Fox Run Road around 2:30 a.m.

Information on the crash remains limited at this time, however, State Police say one person has died.

This is a developing story. Stay with abc27 News as more information becomes available

