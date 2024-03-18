Fatal crash closes most eastbound lanes of Texas 183 in Bedford Monday morning: police

Most eastbound lanes of Texas 183 are closed in Bedford on Monday morning because of a fatal crash, according to police.

Only one eastbound lane is open between the Central and Industrial exits due to the accident.

The eastbound access road is also shut down between Westpark Way and Industrial.

In a social media post about 5 a.m., police said the closure will last through morning rush hour traffic and is expected to cause major traffic delays.

Further details about the accident were not immediately available.

