The eastbound lanes of Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway at Priest Drive in Tempe were closed early Monday after a fatal crash.

There was no estimated time for reopening, Arizona Department of Transportation posted at 5:30 a.m. on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Phoenix firefighters were on scene of the collision and said early information indicated one person died and multiple patients suffered critical injuries, the department announced shortly before 3 a.m. on X. Officials did not release names of anyone involved in the crash.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Fatal crash closes eastbound lanes of Loop 202 in Tempe