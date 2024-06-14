Fatal crash clogs I-84 early Friday morning

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A fatal crash on Interstate 84 early Friday morning caused the road to be blocked.

According to Portland police, officers responded just after 4:40 a.m. to a crash with a pedestrian near the Interstate 205 exits.

When officers arrived they said they found the pedestrian dead. The driver remained at the scene.

Due to the crash, Interstate 84 eastbound has been closed off at Northeast 68th Avenue and cars are being detoured off the freeway.

Police said that significant traffic delays are expected in the area.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Portland police.

