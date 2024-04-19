Fatal crash on Center Street Bridge in Salem closes off-ramp to Front Street NE

A fatal motorcycle crash on Thursday night has closed the off-ramp from the Center Street Bridge to Front Street NE in Salem, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation and Salem Police.

ODOT reported the crash just after 7 p.m.

ODOT said a detour would be set up to downtown for drivers heading east on Highway 22 or coming from West Salem toward southbound Front Street.

The closure could last for several hours and driver should expect delays or delay trips, according to ODOT.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Crash reported on Center Street Bridge near downtown Salem, Oregon