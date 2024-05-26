Fatal crash at Briargate Pkwy and Chapel Hills Dr

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a two-car crash at the intersection of Briargate Parkway and Chapel Hills Drive, that ended in one fatality.

According to CSPD, on Saturday, May 25, emergency personnel arrived at the scene around 9 p.m. and transported both drivers to the hospital for life-threatening injuries. One of the drivers later died as a result of injuries from the crash.

The CSPD Major Crash Team investigated the incident and found that one vehicle had been traveling eastbound on Briargate approaching Chapel Hills, and the other was traveling westbound on Briargate, attempting to make a left turn onto southbound Chapel Hills. Both vehicles collided in the intersection. According to eyewitnesses, speed may have been a contributing factor.

The intersection was closed for several hours while investigators processed the scene. CSPD will continue the investigation.

